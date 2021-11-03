 Skip to main content

First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
ATLANTA, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ:FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital, today announced management participation in the following virtual investor events:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference, November 16, 2021, presentation at 11:20 am ET

  • J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference, November 18, 2021, presentation at 1:50 pm ET

For more information on specific events and webcast details, visit the "Events & Presentations" section on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com.

Live webcasts and recordings of these presentations will be available for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section on the company's investor relations website.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage's products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company's website at https://fadv.com/.

Contacts

Investors:
Stephanie D. Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Stephanie.Gorman@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761

Media:
Elisabeth Warrick
Senior Brand Communications Manager
Elisabeth.Warrick@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


