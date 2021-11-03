 Skip to main content

LifeStance Health to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings with Jefferies

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat with Jefferies equity research analyst Stephanie Wissink, as well as individual investor meetings.

Details of the fireside chat are as follows:
Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, and J. Michael Bruff, CFO
Date: Friday, November 12, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time)

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).  

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs approximately 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.


Investor Contact:
Monica Prokocki
VP of Investor Relations
investor.relations@lifestance.com

Media Contact:
Brooke Matthews
Director of Public Relations
media@lifestance.com

