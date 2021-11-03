Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Berenberg Virtual U.S. CEO Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that John Celebi, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Berenberg virtual U.S. CEO Conference on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations section of Sensei's website at www.senseibio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the event.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovery, development, and delivery of next generation immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. Sensei has developed two unique approaches – its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, comprising unique human monoclonal antibodies and alpaca derived nanobodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment, and its ImmunoPhage™ platform that leverages bacteriophage to fully engage the immune system. Using its TMAb platform, the company has developed SNS-101, an antibody-based therapeutic in lead generation targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA). Using the ImmunoPhage platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress™, with multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized, yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform is designed to enable efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei's clinical programs. SNS-401-NG is an ImmunoPhage cocktail in preclinical development for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development of Sensei's product candidates and platforms and the availability of data from Sensei's preclinical studies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as preclinical discovery and development, conduct of clinical trials and related regulatory requirements, Sensei's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 30, 2021 and Sensei's other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Lora Pike

VP, Investor Relations and Communications

Sensei Biotherapeutics

lpike@senseibio.com

Media Contact:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications

312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com



