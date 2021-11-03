Virsec Strengthens Executive Team with Four Key Appointments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virsec, the only cybersecurity company to fully protect software at the workload while it is running, today announced four executive appointments to help lead the company through its next growth phase.



"We are on a mission to make cyber-attacks irrelevant. Our ability to map what our customers' software is supposed to do and stop it from doing what it is not, due to ransomware attacks or other anomalies, is unrivaled," said Dave Furneaux, Chief Executive Officer of Virsec. "Our mission combined with our innovative technology is attracting the top talents in the industry to Virsec. These experienced executives are very highly regarded in their areas of practice and will play a pivotal role in our success as we embark on our hyper-growth journey as a company."

Emmi Nguy, Vice President of Finance & Operations

Nguy has more than 20 years of experience leading all aspects of financial governance and financial operations. Prior to joining Virsec, she served as VP of Finance, Strategy and Planning at Vectra AI, where she was instrumental in growing and scaling the company to $1B+ in valuation. Before Vectra AI, she held various finance management positions at global companies, including Juniper Networks and Johnson & Johnson.

Marcelo Oliveira, Vice President of Product Management

Oliveira is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in product management, product marketing, business development, and engineering. Oliveira has been working as a product management executive for over a decade across Cisco, Symantec, and, most recently, Contrast Security.

Thomas Schaeffer, Vice President of People

Schaeffer has several decades of experience leading People Operations, helping scale six technology companies from startup through IPO and beyond. Several of these IPO technology companies included Synopsys, StrataCom/Cisco, Juniper Networks, and, most recently, NIO.

Jason Stutt, Senior Vice President, North America Sales

Jason Stutt is Senior Vice President, North America Sales. He has been working in sales leadership roles for over 25 years and has significant experience scaling hyper-growth go-to-market organizations. Previously, he was Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Business Development for Armorblox and has held management positions at many leading cybersecurity companies, including Duo Security, which Cisco acquired for $2.35B.

With more than 50 patents, Virsec is trusted by Global 1000, midmarket, and public sector customers to protect their software workload at runtime. Its uniquely deterministic approach to security has earned many accolades, including a recent finalist nod for the prestigious ARN Innovation Awards 2021 and a win for the Best Emerging Security Vendor at the CISO50 & Future of Security Awards.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec is the leading provider of application-aware workload protection. Virsec's unique technology defends against the widest range of attacks, both known and unknown, with no signature or prior knowledge required. The solution secures any and all critical business applications, from legacy to COTS to custom, in any environment. Virsec is led by industry veterans with extensive leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com.

