Focused on the Future, Landau Family Sells Brand and Business to New Investor Group, Appointing David Murphy as CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LANDAU UNIFORMS ("the Company"), a leading provider of healthcare and food service apparel with brands Landau, Urbane, Chefwear, and iD by Landau in their portfolio, announced publicly today the sale of the brand and business to LKCM Headwater Investments. The Landau family will retain a minority stake in the business. David Murphy, an accomplished leader in the healthcare occupational uniform and apparel businesses, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.



"My family has built Landau on a vision rooted in the power of relationships, integrity and a dedication to excellence," said Nat Landau, Founder. "I'd like to thank my sons Bruce and Gregg for their successful stewardship of our family legacy. I'm looking forward to David Murphy's leadership to carry the Landau brand into the future."

"We selected this team to be the next leaders and owners of the brand in part because of our shared values and vision for Landau," said Bruce Landau, formerly CEO at Landau, who will now sit on the Board of Advisors with Gregg Landau, the former President. "At Landau, it's our mission to improve the lives of others. By creating the best apparel for healthcare providers, she can look and feel her best at work. We are confident in David's vision to pursue the opportunities ahead to grow the business and enhance our industry leadership," Bruce added.

A new leadership team, led by Murphy, plans to build a world-class company in healthcare and workwear apparel, obsessed with healthcare professionals and customers around the world. They are committed to creating innovative, high-performance products for hardworking heroes in healthcare and food service. Landau becomes a centerpiece for building additional capabilities, products, and brands.

"We deeply respect what the Landau family has built, and we are looking forward to optimizing the brand to further its legacy and drive long-term growth," said David Murphy, Chief Executive Officer. He added, "We're so excited to partner with our U.S. and international retailers, working with them to bring innovative products, connective services and memorable experiences to the market. This is an exceptional time to be in the business of serving some of the greatest heroes we have ever known: essential workers."

The new leadership team also includes David Aquino as Chief Operating Officer and Michael McCarthy as Chief Revenue Officer.

Genesis Capital served as the financial advisor and Baker Donelson served as legal counsel to Landau Uniforms. Mayer Brown served as legal counsel to LKCM Headwater Investments.

About Landau

Landau Uniforms manufactures professional uniforms and apparel under the brands Landau, Urbane, Smitten, Chefwear, and iD by Landau. The Company offers scrub tops, tunics, jackets, pants, nurse clogs and footwear, gowns, robes, aprons, skirts, and other related products. Landau Brands operates globally.

About LKCM Headwater Investments

LKCM Headwater Investments is a Texas-based private investment firm that seeks to partner with management teams to build highly successful companies taking an operationally minded approach and provide companies with the tools necessary to build market leaders with sustainable competitive advantages. LKCM Headwater's investment discipline is derived from several decades of investing capital for their partners and themselves.

