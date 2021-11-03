SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating FFIE, CAPR, COO, and SEMOX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Future Intelligent Electric Inc., Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., and Semper MBS Total Return Fund Class A. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 708-3993.



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law. Specifically, Morris Kandinov's investigation is focused on whether Faraday Future misled investors about the company's ability to produce an electric vehicle. According to an October 7, 2021 investigative report, after eight years in business, Faraday Future has "failed to deliver a car," "has reneged on promises to build factories in five localities in the U.S. and China," "is being sued by dozens of unpaid suppliers," and "has failed to disclose that assets in China have been frozen by courts." To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating The Cooper Companies, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Semper MBS Total Return Fund Class A (NASDAQ: SEMOX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Semper MBS Total Return Fund Class A regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

