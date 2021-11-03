 Skip to main content

Theratechnologies to Present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2021

Globe Newswire  
November 03, 2021 7:30am   Comments
MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) (NASDAQ:THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 11, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of Theratechnologies' website under ‘Events' or via the virtual conference link. An archive will also be available for 90 days following the event.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) (NASDAQ:THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
438-315-6608
communications@theratech.com


