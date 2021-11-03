NewAge, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Grafton as New Senior Vice President and General Counsel

DENVER, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Grafton to the position of Senior Vice President and General Counsel.



"All of us are really happy to welcome Jennifer to our leadership team," said Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge. "She brings extensive knowledge and experience stemming from 16 years in public company corporate counsel service to NewAge. In addition to her expertise in the areas of SEC compliance, corporate governance and risk mitigation, she also negotiated several large-scale M&A transactions and oversaw multiple Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Jennifer's experience will play a key role in supporting NewAge's continued growth and commitment to best practices in corporate governance."

Ms. Grafton joins NewAge from E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO), a global provider of supply chain management software, where she served as Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. She previously held positions with Westmoreland Companies (a publicly traded global energy company), and with Kutak Rock & Berenbaum, where she focused on public company representation, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Ms. Grafton commented, "I am excited to be joining NewAge at this important inflection point in its evolution. I love what the company stands for and its commitment to making a difference globally with healthy products. I see a great opportunity to leverage my experience to this half-a-billion-dollar start-up."

Ms. Grafton received a Bachelor of Administration at the University of Puget Sound, a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

