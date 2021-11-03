US Speech Therapy Market is Projected to Grow USD 6.08 Billion in 2028 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Speech Therapy Market size is projected to grow from USD 4.10 billion in 2021 to USD 6.08 billion in 2028. Several renowned companies operating in this industry are constantly striving to fulfill the unmet needs of patients through teletherapy. Therapy Solutions Inc., for instance, organized a virtual summer camp in July 2020 for its younger patients to the Philadelphia Zoo.

It was arranged to provide effective therapy sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a study titled, "US Speech Therapy Market, 2021-2028." As per the study, the market stood at USD 3.94 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period during 2021-2028.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 6.08 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 4.10 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 73 Segments covered Speech Disorders, Language Disorders, Neurological Conditions, and Others Growth Drivers The U.S. has various favorable reimbursement policies revolving around speech-language pathology services. National Centre for Biotechnology Information mentioned that the treatment of stuttering and apraxia could go for up to 6 to 18 months. The U.S. speech therapy industry houses various companies that are presently trying to compete with their rivals.





Kindred Healthcare, LLC Partners with OSF HealthCare to Provide LTAC in Central Illinois

In May 2021, Kindred Healthcare, LLC collaborated with OSF HealthCare to deliver long-term acute care (LTAC) and rehabilitation hospital services in central Illinois. Both companies are aiming to change the former's wholly-owned hospital. The LTAC beds would provide care to medically complex, critically ill, and difficult-to-treat patients, such as patients with wounds, traumatic injuries, respiratory failure, and others. As per a company official, "This partnership will help us to provide high-quality care to patients in the Peoria community. It would also aid in improving patient's quality of life." These initiatives by key companies are set to propel the U.S. speech therapy industry in the upcoming years.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Vocal Cord Injuries in COVID-19 Patients Owing to Ventilators will Elevate Growth

During Q1 to Q4 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of outpatient department visits in the U.S. Health Leaders, for instance, declared that critically ill COVID-19 patients are often reporting damages in their vocal cords and muscles due to the insertion of mechanical ventilators. Hence, rehabilitation services have proved to be very beneficial for them. Besides, the rising usage of telehealth services by speech-language pathologists is estimated to drive this industry amid the pandemic.

Report Coverage-

The report provides intelligent insights on new product developments, R&D activities, and future technologies. At the same time, it offers elaborate information about recent investments, developments, and untapped geographies. Besides, our analysts have assessed manufacturing capabilities, strategies, and shares of renowned vendors in U.S. speech therapy.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Conditions to Accelerate Growth

The U.S. has various favorable reimbursement policies revolving around speech-language pathology services. It is anticipated to spur the US Speech Therapy Market growth in the near future. According to various studies, multiple patients suffering from neurological conditions, such as strokes and Parkinson's disease, also suffer from speech and voice disorders. If left untreated, it can severely affect their quality of life. Cleveland Clinic, for instance, stated that approximately 8.0% to 60.0% of patients living with strokes suffer from a type of speech disorder named dysarthria.

However, the National Centre for Biotechnology Information mentioned that the treatment of stuttering and apraxia could go for up to 6 to 18 months. But, still, these conditions cannot be fully cured. It may hinder this industry.





Segments-



Speech Segment Dominated in 2020 Stoked by Higher Number of Patients with Speech Disorders

By type, this market is divided into speech disorders, language disorders, neurological conditions, and others. Out of these, the speech disorder segment remained dominant and held the largest US Speech Therapy Market share in 2020. The rising number of patients living with speech disorders undergoing therapies is set to aid Growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aims to Provide Better Care to Patients through Collaborations

The U.S. speech therapy industry houses various companies that are presently trying to compete with their rivals. Genesis Rehab Services and Kindred Healthcare, LLC are the leading players with a wide range of service portfolios. They are also focusing on partnerships and collaborations to provide better care to patients in the country. Below is one of the industrial developments:

February 2020: Genesis Healthcare signed an agreement with New Generation Health to transition operational responsibility for nineteen facilities in Nevada, Washington, California. It would help the former to strengthen its portfolio optimization strategy.





Quick Buy - US Speech Therapy Market Research Report:

