Affinor Growers Announces New Advisory Board Member and Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. ("Affinor" or the "Company") (CSE:AFI, OTCQB:RSSFF) is pleased to announce that Ben Hogervorst has joined the Company's Advisory Board to assist with the Company's business execution and 5-year growth plan in Canada and internationally.



Ben Hogervorst is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Britespan Building Systems Inc. Ben and his wife Jenny have been in the fabric building business for over 25 years. In 1995, they became the owners of Cover-All Building Systems of Ontario. In June 2010, Ben partnered with Rob Stute and formed Britespan Building Systems Inc. Under Ben's leadership, Britespan has experienced rapid growth and success since its inception and has become an industry leader in providing innovative building solutions, expanding into markets across North America, including the agricultural, commercial, and public works sectors.

Affinor CEO - Nick Brusatore commented: "Having Mr. Hogervorst on our advisory team adds building structure manufacturing experience and further design capabilities to Affinor. The possibilities for innovation in agriculture are endless and extremely exciting from a design standpoint. I expect that this relationship will add considerable value to Affinor's scaleup plans."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted 5,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to two consultants of the Company to purchase 5,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. 4,000,000 Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.03 per Share and 1,000,000 Options, which vest over the course of their term, are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share. The Options have a term of ten (10) years from the date of grant.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol "AFI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "RSSFF". Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits, vegetables, and cannabis in a sustainable manner.

