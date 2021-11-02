 Skip to main content

Brookfield Property Partners Declares Quarterly Dividends on Listed Preferred Units

Globe Newswire  
November 02, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property Partners ("BPY" or the "Partnership") announced today that the Board of Directors has declared quarterly distributions on the Partnership's Class A Nasdaq-listed BPYPP, BPYPO, BPYPN and BPYPM (TSX:BPYP) preferred units of $0.40625 per unit, $0.3984375 per unit, $0.359375 per unit and $0.390625 per unit, respectively, payable on December 31, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Brookfield Property Partners is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $650 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

Contact:
Rachel Nappi
Investor Relations
Tel.: (212) 417-7169
Email: Rachel.Nappi@brookfield.com


