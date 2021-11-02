 Skip to main content

LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 02, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 15, 2021
David Roberts, President, will present at 8:40 AM ET

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum
Thursday, November 18, 2021
JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to host a series of 1x1 meetings

Piper Sandler 33rd Virtual Annual Healthcare Conference
Monday, November 29 – Thursday, December 2, 2021
A pre-recorded presentation by David Roberts, President, will be available

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.


Contact:
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
Sandra Millar
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

