BOCA Communications Names Sammy Totah Partner, Joins Founder Kathleen Shanahan to Deliver Next Phase of Client Capabilities and Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOCA Communications , an industry-leading boutique digital public relations agency for B2B enterprise technology brands, today announced the appointment of Sammy Totah as partner. Totah is dedicated to delivering outstanding client service through omni-channel communication programs, including creative campaigns, strategic narratives, influencer relations and content development with integrated digital programs. Totah will work alongside BOCA's founder, Kathleen Shanahan, to ensure operational excellence and business growth. As a team, they will guide BOCA into an exciting new chapter of success.

"The day I met Sammy, I was blown away. I hired him on the spot. With his business acumen and understanding of client service, as well as his positive attitude and creative spirit, he showcased the qualities of a future leader — and someone I wanted by my side," said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO and founder of BOCA Communications. "Twelve years later, I am proud to call Sammy Totah my business partner. We will work in lockstep to move BOCA to new heights and ensure a culture of collaboration, inclusivity and innovation."

Totah has served in every role at BOCA, from content creator and media relations expert to messaging guru and media trainer for BOCA's clients, which range from VC-backed disruptors to global publicly traded companies. Through this expansive lens, he intrinsically understands how to contribute to client successes at every level and the intricacies of growing a career within the organization. He is a confidant, guide and mentor to BOCAteers across the United States.

In his previous role as senior vice president and B2B enterprise high-tech practice lead, Totah had a laser-like focus, ensuring clients' success across the firm. His client tenure is extremely high and the client campaigns he leads are award-winning.

In his new role as partner, Totah will lead BOCAteers to excel in BOCA's cornerstones of outstanding client service, operational excellence, staff nurturing and new business development. His goals will include upleveling BOCA's innovative product offerings and services, as well as expanding the organization's ecosystem, brand recognition and growth.

"Every day, I feel fortunate to work with so many great communications professionals from varied walks of life that have a shared goal of doing great work for our clients — while also having fun. I am proud of BOCA's outstanding client service and equally proud of our winning culture — #BOCALife — resulting in happy employees that feel challenged and respected," said Totah. "Working side-by-side this past decade with Kathleen, so many amazing BOCAteers and our incredible clients has been a gift. I look forward to the next decade where we push boundaries, elevate narratives and change the world, one story at a time."

Prior to joining the BOCA team, Totah spent time working on the production side of Fox Broadcasting Company. He also had a stint at Golin Harris. During the Great Recession, he held sales positions within electronics organizations before finding his path to corporate communications. Totah earned his degree from San Francisco State University in Communications Studies with an emphasis in Performance Arts.

A match made from the beginning, both Totah and Shanahan have their roots in the arts, providing a strong foundation for creative thinking and narratives, verbal as well as visual. Totah is a classically trained musician with 20+ years of performing arts in his back pocket. In fact, Totah performed on stage with renowned Mexican-American musician Carlos Santana and his son Salvador Santana during the world tours of 2004 and 2005. Shanahan graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a double bachelors in Art History and History, where she strived to perfect the written word that paired with visual artistic elements. Like Shanahan, Totah is a self-made American with mixed heritage. While Shanahan has an Irish and South American heritage, Totah's is Mexican and Palestinian. Forging their own paths has developed an intrinsic bond toward inclusivity and compassion that is evident in the BOCA culture.

