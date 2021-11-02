Renasant Board Member Recognized in Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors List

TUPELO, Miss., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant is pleased to announce that Renasant Board of Directors Member Sean Suggs, Group Vice President and Chief Social Innovation Officer at Toyota Motor North America, has been named one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors for 2021. Click here to read the entire list.



"I am honored to be named one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Black Corporate Directors, and to be featured in the same list with so many incredible peers. I look forward to continuing the hard work and dedication to Toyota and my community," said Suggs.

As Group Vice President and Chief Social Innovation for Toyota, Suggs oversees efforts to uplift communities, improve access to opportunities, build a diverse and inclusive workforce, and foster an inclusive culture to drive and grow the company.

"Renasant proudly congratulates Sean on this achievement. From his success at Toyota to his passion for commitment to service, Sean is highly deserving of this title. We are proud to have Sean in the Renasant family as Corporation Board Member, and are grateful for his leadership and many contributions to the company and the communities we serve," said Robin McGraw, Renasant Executive Chairman.

Suggs joined Renasant's Board of Directors in May 2018. Suggs currently serves on the board of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation and the National Urban League. He has previously served on the Mississippi State Board of Education, Mississippi Economic Council's executive committee, and the Mississippi Manufacturers Association. Suggs holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Auburn University and a Bachelor of Science from Oakland City University in Oakland City, Indiana.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 117-year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.2 billion and operates 200 banking, mortgage, financial services and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

