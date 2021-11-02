Proactive Group Holdings appoints three directors, including a new Chair, as it strengthens board following Series-C round and Canaccord Alliance

Toronto, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive Group Holdings, the digital investor engagement services provider, has strengthened its board with the appointment of three new directors, including Asha Daniere as non-executive Chair.

Daniere takes over from Colin Garrett effective immediately and will be joined on the Proactive board by Zoya Shchupak and Marie-Anne Tawil.

The new directors bring with them significant experience in capital markets, M&A, technology, media, finance, risk management and corporate law. Their skill sets complement and enhance those of existing directors, Ian Mclelland, Chief Executive, Craig Ribton, Head of Corporate Development, and independent director Ralph Desando.

Daniere is a corporate attorney who has worked in the US and Canada with high-growth companies in the media, technology and cannabis sectors, primarily with founder-led public and private businesses. She brings with her extensive knowledge of M&A, change management and corporate governance. Daniere has also served on multiple public boards and on special committees for NASDAQ and TSX-listed corporations. Currently, she is the Chair of RIV Capital (CSE:RIV), an investment and acquisition company specializing in cannabis, a role she has held since May 2018. From 2012 to 2020, she was Executive Vice President Legal and Business Affairs for Blue Ant Media. She began her career as an attorney at White and Case LLP in New York City.

Shchupak, who will Chair the Audit Committee, has an in-depth understanding of the financial services and technology sectors and brings with her investment banking expertise in areas such as M&A, debt and equity fundraising and IPOs. She is currently Managing Partner and Chair of the investment committee of INNOVOBOT Fund I, an early-stage tech-for-good venture capital fund, a board and audit committee member of mdf commerce Inc (TSX:MDF) and a board member of Reseau-Capital.

Tawil, who will Chair the Governance and Compensation Committee, is a seasoned c-suite executive, entrepreneur, lawyer and corporate director. She is currently President & COO of Lune Rouge, an investment company and family office of Guy Laliberté, founder of Cirque du Soleil. She serves as Chair of Gelpac Inc and is a member of the board and of the audit, governance, human capital and compensation committees of Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM). From 2007 to 2013, Tawil was Chair of the SAAQ, and from 2002 to 2017 she was a director of Hydro Quebec.

Proactive Chief Executive Ian Mclelland said: "Asha, Zoya and Marie-Anne bring with them the perfect mix of skills and experience required to oversee and support Proactive during the next expansion phase following our oversubscribed Series-C funding round and the strategic alliance with and investment from Canaccord Genuity. Their insights on M&A, debt and equity financing, strategic planning, corporate and change management will be invaluable.

"They join Proactive at an exciting time in the company's development as we look to build the business organically, via acquisition and through partnerships of the kind we've concluded with Canaccord.

"There is growing recognition from banks and strategic advisors to small- and mid-sized growth companies of the value and importance of our tech-enabled, end-to-end investor relations platform, which is a one-of-its-kind.

"Finally, I would like to thank Colin Garrett, our outgoing Chair, who has provided executive team and myself wise counsel over the last three-and-a-half years."

Asha Daniere said: "Proactive is at a very exciting point in its trajectory. The strong growth of the business over the last three years, which stems from clear strategic positioning and exceptional execution, is impressive, and the company is well-positioned to optimize its next phase of expansion.

"I am thrilled to be able to join the company at this very important moment in its journey."

