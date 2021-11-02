Breast Reconstruction Market Globally is Anticipated to Foresee a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 – 2028, Reaching the Value of US$ 863.5 Million by 2028: Accurize Market Research

Patna, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hike in the prevalence of breast cancer, availability and advancements in the surgical techniques, urge to ameliorate breast size & shape especially among women, rising awareness and concerns about breast cancer, availability of reimbursements, and conventional research & development, are some of the key factors boosting the global breast reconstruction market. Across major geographies, North America dominates the global breast reconstruction market at present. Prominent players: Johnson & Johnson, Mentor Worldwide LLC., Deal Implant Incorporated, Sientra Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, AbbVie Inc., RTI surgical holdings, Allergan, Polytech Health and Aesthetics, Silimed, PMT Corporation, Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Laboratories Arion, and HANSBIOMED among others.

Request a sample at

﻿https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/report/breast-reconstruction-market/sample-request﻿

Breast reconstruction is a surgical procedure for remodeling and enhancing the shape & size of the breast, aiming to look as unrefined as possible. Growth in the number of breast cancer surgeries, availability of breast-restoration options, awareness about the reconstruction of breasts, marks a certain hike in the breast cancer reconstruction market . Breast cancer reconstruction is done post breast cancer surgeries like lumpectomy, mastectomy or any other congenital deformities, which not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also boosts up confidence of the women. Availability of well-skilled plastic surgeons, advancements in technology and safer surgeries are some of the key factors leading to a boost in the global breast reconstruction market.

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer and consequential increments propel many women to undergo breast reconstruction after lumpectomy and mastectomy to achieve the natural look of their breasts. Advancements in technical surgeries along with highly skilled surgeons provides a safer and comfortable surgical experience marking the boost in global breast reconstruction market. Breast reconstruction offers women their desired aesthetic appeal hence elevating their confidence as well.

Global breast reconstruction market is segmented into: by product, by procedure, by placement, by shape, by end user and by geography. By product type, the scope of the report includes breast implants, tissue expanders, acellular dermal matrix, and others. The breast implants segment holds the largest market share because of silicone based implants, which are the most popular as they feel more natural breast tissues. By procedure, the segments covered are immediate, delayed and revision. Immediate reconstruction method is a better option due to its aesthetic effect, cost-effectiveness, and psychological effects and most of the women opt for immediate reconstruction method. By placement, the report covers submuscular insertion, sub-glandular insertion and dual-plane insertion. Sub-cutaneous insertion is a better option and less time taking as well. By shape, the segments covered are anatomical and round implants. Anatomical implants make the breasts look natural whereas, round implant is the best choice if you want to stimulate upper area of the breasts. By end user, the segments are hospitals, specialty surgery centers and clinics. Geographically, North America dominates the global breast reconstruction market and is expected to see considerable growth, reason being the increase in number of breast cancer, technical advancements and availability of skilled surgeons providing high class surgeries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to behold fastest growth over the forecast period: 2021-2028 reason being the emerging countries such as China, India and Japan.

Looking for a Customized Report? Enquire at

https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/report/breast-reconstruction-market/ask-for-customization

Several companies are working on the advancements and better operational facilities along with reducing risks of side-effects, post the reconstruction surgery in the breast reconstruction market. Johnson & Johnson, Mentor Worldwide LLC., Deal Implant Incorporated, Sientra Inc., Groupe Sebbin SAS, RTI surgical holdings, Allergan, Polytech Health and Aesthetics, Silimed, PMT Corporation, Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. Ltd., CEREPLAS, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, AbbVie Inc., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd., Laboratories Arion, and HANSBIOMED among others are the prominent players in the global breast cancer reconstruction market. However, advancements and proper opportunities drives the developing nations to flourishing globally in the breast reconstruction market.

Blood Ketone Meter Market by Product Type (Blood ketone monitoring, Blood glucose and ketone monitoring, consumables), by Testing Site (Fingertip testing, Alternate site testing), by Patient Care setting (Type 1 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes), by Application (human, veterinary), by Region and Country (the U.S., Europe, APAC and RoW). Global Industry Scenario, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Market by Technology (Heart Valve Repair, heart valve replacement) by Disease type (Mitral Stenosis, Mitral Regurgitation, Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Regurgitation), by Application (Hospitals, Cardiac centres and laboratories, Ambulatory surgical centres), by Region and Country (the U.S., Europe, APAC and RoW). Global Industry Scenario, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Telemental Health Market by Type (Telepsychology, Telepsychiatry, Telebehavioral health, Teleradiology, Tele-consultation, Tele-ICU, Tele-stroke, Tele-dermatology), by Component (services, software, hardware), mode of delivery (Web-based delivery mode, Cloud-based delivery mode, and On-premise delivery mode), by End-user (providers, payers and patients), by Region and Country (the U.S., Europe, APAC and RoW). Global Industry Scenario, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market by Type (Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer and Mesh Nebulizer), Portability (Tabletop Nebulizer and Portable Nebulizer), Sales channel (Direct Purchase and Online Purchase), End user (hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare), by Region and Country (the U.S., Europe, APAC and RoW). Global Industry Scenario, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Multiple Myeloma Market by Therapy (targeted therapy, biologic therapy, and chemotherapy), by Drug type (Immunomodulatory Drugs, Proteasome Inhibitors, Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibody Drugs, and Steroids), Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores and Online Pharmacies), by Region and Country (the U.S., Europe, APAC and RoW). Global Industry Scenario, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2021 – 2028



Breast Reconstruction Market I Accurize Market Research







Contact: Rakesh K Singh Head - Business Development Patna Office (Asia): K-129, PC Colony, Hanuman Nagar, Kankarbagh, Patna, PIN - 800020 Tel: +1-339-368-6383/ +91-9665120699 Email: help@accurizemarketresearch.com Web: https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/ Accurize Market Research Blog: https://www.accurizemarketresearch.com/blog-list