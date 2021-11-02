 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
November 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-(844) 835-6563. The international dial-in number is 1-(970) 315-3916. The conference ID number for the live call is 3650108.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D. 
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lisa Burns
cradinovic@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006

Source: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com