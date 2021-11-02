Sonoco Announces Thompson Retirement; Haynes, Grissett Elected Corporate Officers

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, today announced that Marcy Thompson, the Company's Vice President, Marketing and Innovation, intends to retire at the end of 2021. In addition, the Company announced the appointments of Ernest Haynes to Vice President, Rigid Paper Containers, North America, and Russell Grissett to Vice President, Global Flexible Packaging, effective November 1, 2021. Haynes and Grissett were both elected Corporate Officers by the Company's Board of Directors.



Thompson has headed Sonoco's marketing efforts since 2013. She joined the Company in 2006 and became Division Vice President and General Manager of Tubes and Cores, U.S. and Canada, and later Sonoco Recycling. She was elected a corporate officer in 2011 and became Vice President, Rigid Paper Containers, North America. Thompson is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. degree in Metallurgy and has earned a Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification.

"It is impossible to capture all the contributions Marcy has brought to Sonoco during her 15-year career. In addition to running three of our businesses, she has focused our marketing efforts and led the development of the Company's iPS Studio, our center-piece innovation, research and development center on our Hartsville campus. A valued member of our Executive Committee, Marcy has served as a liaison between Clemson University and the University of South Carolina and has been a strong advocate for our Diversity & Inclusion programs while personally mentoring more than 200 developing leaders," said Howard Coker, President and CEO. "We wish her all the best as she looks forward to retirement."

Haynes previously served as Division Vice President and General Manager of Rigid Paper Containers, North America. Prior to that, he served as Division Vice President and General Manager of Tubes and Cores, U.S. and Canada, since 2018. He is an alumnus of The Wharton School's Executive General Management Program (WMP'20) and a 1997 graduate of Clemson University with a BS in Industrial Engineering. In his 24 years with Sonoco, he's held numerous leadership roles within both the Consumer and Industrial divisions. Haynes also leads Sonoco's Corporate Customer Experience Council. He joined the Company in 1997.

Grissett previously served as Division Vice President and General Manager of Global Flexibles. Prior to that, he served as Division Vice President and General Manager of Protective Solutions. In his 28 years with Sonoco, he has demonstrated strong commercial and operational leadership in the Company's Consumer Packaging and Protective Solutions businesses. Grissett began his career in the Consumer sector of Sonoco and has held several leadership positions in sales, marketing and operations. He received a BS in Industrial Engineering from Auburn University. Grissett serves on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors for the Flexibles Packaging Association. He joined the Company in 1993.

Both Haynes and Grissett report to Jeff Tomaszewski, Vice President, North America Consumer and Global Rigid Paper Containers.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world's best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third consecutive year. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

