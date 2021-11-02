eGain CEO to keynote at the KMWorld Connect Conference 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that CEO Ashu Roy will deliver a keynote at the KMWorld Connect Conference 2021 on the missing ingredient in digital transformation of customer engagement.



At the keynote, Mr. Roy, along with a senior IT leader from one of eGain's federal agency partners, will discuss the importance of knowledge and how it is a foundational requirement for success in digital transformation initiatives.

A Diamond Sponsor at the conference, eGain will also showcase its rich capabilities for knowledge-powered digital customer engagement, discuss best practices, and share at-scale client success stories at its booth.

Keynote details

Title: Knowledge Hub—The Secret Ingredient in Digital Transformation of Customer Engagement

Date: November 16, 2021

Time: 11:45 am EST

KMWorld Connect Conference 2021: https://www.kmworld.com/Conference/2021

Keynote abstract: https://pheedloop.com/KMWC21/site/keynotes/

Sponsor page (eGain virtual booth): https://bit.ly/3Gunqa3

eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-management-software/

eGain Digital Customer Engagement™ Suite: https://www.egain.com/products/

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

