iOnctura to Share Preclinical Data on IOA-289 at SITC in November

GENEVA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOnctura SA, a clinical stage oncology company targeting core resistance and relapse mechanisms at the tumor-stroma-immune interface, announces that it will present preclinical data on its next generation autotaxin inhibitor, IOA-289, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting taking place on November 10–14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. and virtually.



IOA-289 will be the first autotaxin inhibitor to be clinically investigated in oncology. It is currently being evaluated in healthy volunteers as a lead-in to a Phase I clinical study in pancreatic cancer.

The presentation at SITC is entitled "A novel autotaxin inhibitor, IOA-289, modulates tumor, immune and stromal cell function and has monotherapy activity in fibrotic cancer models." The poster will be presented on Saturday November 13th between 7.00 and 8.30 am EST (13.00-14.30 CET), 12.30-2.00 pm EST (18.30-20.00 CET) and 7.00-8.30 pm EST (01.00-02.30 CET on November 14). It will be available for viewing on the SITC virtual meeting platform from 7.00 am EST (13.00 CET) on Friday November 12, 2021 until the close of the platform on January 9, 2022.

IOA-289, originally licensed from Cancer Research UK, is iOnctura's second clinical compound, a next generation oral small molecule autotaxin inhibitor that is currently being investigated in the healthy volunteer stage of the AION 01 trial, a phase 1 clinical study in pancreatic cancer. iOnctura has undertaken extensive validation of the autotaxin inhibition mechanism in multiple preclinical solid tumor models.



