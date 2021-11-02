 Skip to main content

Angion to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 02, 2021 1:30am   Comments
UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced its management team will participate in a fireside chat with Stifel Managing Director and Senior Analyst Annabel Samimy at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Details are as follows:

Event: Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 15th
Time: 3:20pm Eastern US Time

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible online by visiting the events and presentations page under the investors section of Angion's website at https://ir.angion.com/events-presentations. The webcast will remain archived on Angion's website for approximately 30 days.

About Angion
Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion's lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic. An exploratory Phase 2 trial of ANG-3777 for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass surgery is ongoing with data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. Angion is scheduled to begin a Phase 2 trial evaluating ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com.

Contact
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


