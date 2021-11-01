Rebel Brown, Quantum Computing Inc.'s VP of Strategy & Marketing, to Take Part in Panel at IQT Fall 2021
|WHO:
|- Rebel Brown, QCI's (NASDAQ:QUBT) VP of Strategy & Marketing
|- Panelists from USRA and 1QBit
|WHAT:
|IQT Fall 2021 Panel:
|"The Novel Capabilities for Quantum Computing"
|WHEN:
|Friday, November 5, 2021
|10:15am – 10:55am (EDT) EDT
|WHERE:
|The conference will be held virtually as well as in person.
|Register here: https://iqtevent.com/fall/register/
|WHY:
|This panel is part of the "Quantum Software Roadmap" session, which will discuss important aspects of quantum software markets. The panelists will discuss the commercial opportunities and major functionalities of quantum computing, including optimization, simulation and AI.
Discussion topics will include:
- Why one answer isn't enough: the value of quantum computing providing diverse results
- The quantum techniques that you can use today to improve classical computations
- How to avoid hardware vendor lock-in and the costs of coding to a single quantum vendor's architecture.
- How quantum computers leverage the real world to decrease risk and increase the efficiency of supply chains and logistics
- The path to quantum value, including exploration today, hybrid architectures in the near term, and solving unknown problems in the future
