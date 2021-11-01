Hudson Global Acquires Karani, LLC

Expands Hudson RPO's Global Delivery Capability

Strengthens Ability to Fill Technology Roles

Adds Substantial Presence in India and the Philippines

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "Hudson RPO") (NASDAQ:HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today the acquisition of Karani, LLC ("Karani"), a Chicago-headquartered recruiting services provider that serves mainly U.S.-based customers from its operations in India and the Philippines. Karani partners with recruitment and staffing firms to assist with recruiting, sourcing, screening, onboarding, and other talent-related services across a variety of industries. Karani has approximately 500 employees in India and 100 in the Philippines supporting its large and growing client base.

"We are very excited to welcome the Karani team to Hudson RPO and believe this accretive combination will generate considerable value for our clients, team, and stockholders," said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The addition of Karani will enhance Hudson RPO's global delivery capability and open up opportunities to win new business in India and other new markets. As a combined company, we expect to expand Karani's offering beyond the U.S., leverage the capability of the Karani team for Hudson RPO projects and clients, penetrate the enterprise RPO markets in India and the Philippines, and strengthen Hudson RPO's expertise in technology recruitment."

Mr. Eberwein continued, "All current employees of Karani and its subsidiaries will be joining Hudson RPO, except for owner and CEO Dan Williams. Dan will be retiring from his leadership role at Karani and its subsidiaries but will be an advisor to us for a period of 12 months. We congratulate Dan on his many successes in the human capital management industry over his long, storied career and wish him well in his future retirement. Both Dan and I are very confident in the strong leadership team at Karani and strongly believe this team will thrive as part of Hudson RPO."

"Everyone at Karani and its subsidiaries should be very proud of this milestone – it is a testament to their hard work and dedication to our clients. Karani is thrilled to join forces with Hudson RPO to accelerate growth, continue to provide excellent service to existing clients, begin to serve Hudson RPO's clients, and together win enterprise RPO business around the world," said Dan Williams.

