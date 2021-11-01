Sharon Klugewicz Joins Bioventus as Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) ("Bioventus" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has appointed Sharon Klugewicz as Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs. In this role, she will be responsible for all regulatory and quality functions globally, facilitating strong alignment across commercial, operations and R&D teams.



"We are very pleased to welcome Sharon to Bioventus as she helps us integrate Misonix into the Company and lead this important function," said Ken Reali, CEO, Bioventus. "We will leverage her significant experience in quality assurance, regulatory affairs, product development, and manufacturing operations as we continue to grow our overall business and expand globally with our offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and surgical solutions."

Since 2019, Klugewicz served as Chief Operating Officer of Misonix, a global ultrasonic surgical equipment and medical technology company recently acquired by Bioventus. During her tenure, Klugewicz played a key role in the launch of the company's revolutionary ultrasonic surgical platform, the neXus® Ultrasonic Surgical System, in the US, EU and Canada.

Prior to that, she spent nearly seven years at Chembio Diagnostic Systems, joining first as its Vice President, QA/QC/Technical Operations, before being promoted to COO, then later President, Americas Region. She served as the company's interim CEO for five months in 2017 and was later named Chief Quality & Regulatory Affairs Officer. Klugewicz began her career at Pall Corporation in 1991 serving in several progressive technical, marketing and quality roles during her 21 year tenure with the company's Medical, Biopharmaceuticals, and Life Sciences Divisions. In 2009, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Scientific & Laboratory Services and led that function until 2012.



Klugewicz received a Master of Science in Biochemistry from Adelphi University and a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology from Stony Brook University.



