Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to Reach USD 128.97 Billion by 2028; Surging Distant Location-based Workforces and Clienteles to Fuel Market Growth

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CRM market size was USD 52.64 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 58.04 billion in 2021 to USD 128.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market, 2021-2028."

According to our researchers, the presentation of cloud-based software is probable to gather momentum owing to its effortlessness of availability and incorporation. For example, in March 2021, Rotary Corporation, which is an outdoor power equipment dealer, declared the collaboration with the cloud-based CRM provider Workbooks to refine operations and decline cost.

COVID-19 Impact

Surging Distant Location-based Workforces and Clienteles to Fuel Growth

The COVID-19 crisis has enormously influenced occupations across the world owing to the commotion in production units, supply chain, labor and employee accessibility, brief shutdown of cross-country boundaries, among others. This resulted in businesses to embrace work-from-home method of working.

Therefore, in spite of the lockdown, several companies initiated their functions from remote working. Nevertheless, to offer unified partnership between personnel and consumers, businesses confronted huge demand for customer support solutions.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

Report Coverage

The CRM Market Size report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for CRM in the near future.

Segmentation

On the basis of component, the global CRM Market Size has been segmented into software and service.

Based on the deployment criterion, the market has been further branched into cloud and on-premises.

In terms of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Based on the application, the market is segregated into marketing and sales automation, customer management, lead generation and customer retention, customer support and contact center, and others. The lead generation and customer retention is estimated to account for maximum CRM Market share during the forecast period.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this CRM Market Size, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

Drivers and Restraints

Prompt Digital Transformation to Fuel Market Growth

Digital transformation is the incorporation of digitally progressive technologies across all the business zones to bolster functions and value delivery to its clients. This change from the conservative base is compelling companies to implement novel business representations as well as market trends.

The understandings composed from the incessantly linked technology aids in offering a better customer experience after appropriate data examination. This is expected to bolster the customer relationship management (CRM) market growth.

Regional Insights

North America held the maximum CRM market share. The promptly growing businesses and competition amongst the service suppliers are estimated to drive the demand for the software.

Europe is projected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. The briskly growing small and medium businesses across the European countries are predicted to rise the demand for this market to attain customer inclinations and insights.

The market in Latin America is probable to display stable growth during the forecast period. The increasing industry sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, and retail in the region are aspects responsible for the market growth.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/customer-relationship-management-crm-market-103418

Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Plan Strategic Partnerships to Extend Their Global Businesses

The vendors of the CRM Market Size, such as NetSuite, Inc., SAP SE, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Infusion Software, Inc., and Copper CRM, Inc., are offering inventive offerings owing to significant progressions in developing technology. These companies are profound on offering customer experience augmentation solutions for small as well as large enterprises.

Industry Development

February 2021: Copper CRM, Inc., procured Sherlock to assist its client form a more significant relation with customer and projections. Moreover, it offers experts with clarity on what their objective is doing through customer journey in a method that navigates customer success, action for sales and account administration.

List of Players Covered in the Customer Relationship Management Market Report

Copper CRM, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Infor, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (Arizona, U.S.)

Netsuite Inc. (California, U.S.)

Pipedrive (New York, U.S.)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Adobe Systems Inc. (California, U.S.)

Zendesk, Inc. (California, U.S.)

SugarCRM (California, U.S.)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Tamil Nadu, India)

Quick Buy – CRM Market Size:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103418

Table Of Content :

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

CRM Market Size Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix

Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

By Component (USD) Software Services By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-Premises By Enterprise Size (USD) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises By Application (USD) Marketing and Sales Automation Customer Management Lead Generation and Customer Retention Customer Support and Contact Centre Others (Social Media Management, CRM Analytics, etc.) By Vertical (USD) Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Manufacturing IT and Telecommunications Retail and Consumer Goods Healthcare Transportation and Logistics Others (Government, Media, and Entertainment, Education, Etc.) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Mobile Security Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Streaming Market Share , Size & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Network Automation Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), By Deployment (On Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End User (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hardware, Software, and Cloud Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, and Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (Telecom & IT, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Educational Institutions, and Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd





Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-customer-relationship-management-crm-market-10148



