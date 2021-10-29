Home Base Collaborative Expands Therapeutic Services to Schools

School to Home Connections' comprehensive approach to student success bridges educational gap by including families.

Manchester, NH October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling announces the launch of School to Home Connections, a comprehensive set of school, home and community-based services for students. School to Home Connections works collaboratively with families and schools to help students learn, grow and succeed in their community. The program is designed to foster a family-teacher alliance, eliminating disconnection and other barriers that prevent achievement in the educational environment.

Students, families and schools enrolled in School to Home Connections will receive targeted services based on their identified needs. Options include educational coaching, advocacy and consultation, organizational support, clinical mentoring and therapeutic counseling for students and their families. Unlike many school-based supports, School to Home Connections providers are not limited to one location, but instead regularly meet within the school, the family home, and the student’s community. Location for service delivery is determined by assessing student and family strengths, needs, personal preferences, and areas for growth.

Both general education students and those with special education needs are eligible to participate in the program. School to Home Connections services are available to students in public schools, private or alternative schools, charter schools and even homeschool co-ops.

School-based services have been provided by Home Base for nearly a decade as an adjunct to its existing therapy and case management services for struggling families. As schools adjusted to the impact of COVID-19, Home Base clinicians and administration observed a wider range of needs related to remote learning, access to resources, and student mental health, and an ever-increasing gap in communication between students, parents, and schools. Expanding school services to a stand-alone program meant bringing on a full time School to Home Connections Program Director. Stacey Brulotte, M.Ed., began this position in August. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve students, families and schools in a new role. It takes a village to raise a child and the Home to School Connections program is an asset to communities as we face these unprecedented challenges together.”

When asked what sets the program apart from other school-based services, Home Base Collaborative’s Co-Executive Director Denis Callahan, LICSW, responded, “School to Home Connections is unique in that its goal is to provide stability and support while bridging and fostering a family and school alliance. We recognize and understand the importance of education in everyone's healthy development, so we try to set up students and families for success by implementing educational, psychological, and behavioral interventions both in the home and at school. These interventions help build successful academic habits in both environments.”

About Stacey Brulotte, M.Ed:

Stacey is a former educator with over twenty years of experience in secondary schools. A Nashua native, she graduated from Nashua Senior High School, earned her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Rivier College and her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Lesley University. She has taught many different disciplines in both mainstream and special education classrooms in New Hampshire, Nevada, Massachusetts and Virginia.

About Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling:

Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling, LLC (“Home Base”) is a private, community-based provider of mental health, parent education, and substance misuse services, serving New Hampshire individuals and families since 2012. Home Base’s new School to Home Connections program is made up of a diverse team of clinicians and educational coaches, with administration and supervision of the program by a DOE-certified educator and mental health professionals licensed to practice psychotherapy in the state of New Hampshire.

Contact Information:

Home Base Collaborative

Stacey Brulotte

(603) 852-7873

Contact via Email

www.homebasenh.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/847559

Press Release Distributed by PR.com