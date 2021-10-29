Pascal Biosciences Announces Financing

Pascal Biosciences Inc. ("Pascal" or the "Company") (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 9,000,000 units (each a "Unit") of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000.00 (the "Offering").

Vancouver, Canada October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (“Pascal” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PAS) (OTC:PSCBF) (FSE: 6PB-FF) is pleased to announce the following actions to continue the development of the Company’s PAS-403 and PAS-393 patented molecules for development of cancer therapeutics prior to commencing clinical trials and for general working capital to support this direction.

The Company announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 9,000,000 units (each a “Unit”) of securities at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000.00 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for two years from the closing date of the private placement. The exercise term of the warrant will be accelerated in the event the closing price of the Shares is above $0.20 for ten consecutive days and will be exercisable for a period of 15 days from the date of receipt by investors of a Notice of Acceleration. Finder’s fees of up to 10% may be paid.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month holding period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.

Pascal is a biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for serious diseases. In addition to a targeted therapy for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Pascal is developing cannabinoid-based treatments for cancer. These compounds include PAS-403, which is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy to treat multiple cancers. The PAS-393 program is being developed collaboratively with SoRSE Technology.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Patrick W. Gray, Chairman

Company Contact:

Rob Gietl, CEO

Rgietl@pascalbiosciences.com

invest@pascalbiosciences.com

Tel: 206-221-3443

Contact Information:

Pascal Biosciences

Rob Gietl

206-650-6765

Contact via Email

https://www.pascalbiosciences.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/847867

Press Release Distributed by PR.com