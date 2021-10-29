 Skip to main content

New Mexico Dental Institute and Makhlouf Medical Center to Launch Dental Assistant Program in Lebanon

October 29, 2021
Makhlouf Medical Center is excited to bring this educational program to Lebanon. First Dental Assistant Program in Lebanon.

Beirut, Lebanon October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The successful completion of the program will provide a Diploma that is approved for work in America. This will allow the student to work as a Dental Assistant in the United States.

Students aspiring to become a Dental Assistant can take advantage of this opportunity. All students who enroll in this program will receive the hands-on training they need to be successful in an entry-level role. The Dental Assistant program trains students in preventative, radiographic and clinic dentistry procedures. This program will add further value to our career education offerings, providing students with a career option where they can help people take care of their health.

The Dental Assistant program is 8 modules. In the first 7 modules students participate in both classroom and laboratory environments. Throughout the modules, students will be tested on the knowledge and skills obtained in the class and each module builds upon the previous one to create a solid foundation.

Makhlouf Medical Center

1st Floor, Antoine J. Diab Center, 1st Street
Mazraat Yachoua, Lebanon
+961 76 660 641

Contact Information:
New Mexico Dental Institute Inc.
Dr. George Hanna
505-273-3220
Contact via Email
nmdentalinstitute.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/847852

