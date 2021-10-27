The Silver State Film Festival 2021 Happening at The Century Orleans 18 and XD in Las Vegas

Silver State Film Festival welcomes back filmmakers to the theatre in Las Vegas screening over 150 films from around the world and Nevada.

Las Vegas, NV October 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 2021 edition of the Silver State Film Festival will begin screening independent films on Thursday, October 28, and will continue with screenings through Sunday, October 31, 2021. Screenings run from 10AM to Midnight daily. Festival organizers Jon Gursha and Peter Greene are excited to hold the festival in Las Vegas, at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in the Century Orleans 18 and XD. Over the years, the Silver State Film Festival has grown to become a much-anticipated event that gives independent filmmakers a platform to reach their target audience. “We are thrilled to announce that we will be screening 150 independent films as we welcome filmmakers back to the theatre in Las Vegas,” said Jon Gursha.

As the movie industry continues to evolve, and as more producers, writers and talented actors emerge worldwide, the Silver State Film Festival continues to promote films to their fans. The independent films sector is a major aspect of the industry, but the sector doesn't get the kind of recognition it deserves, which is one of the reasons why the Silver State Film Festival has been significant to the film industry in recent years. “We have an amazing lineup for this years film festival and and are excited to be back at The Orleans Hotel and Casino for this festival. Films can also be seen on ShortsDaily on Roku,” said Peter Greene.

Since its inception, the Silver State Film Festival has grown in popularity and acceptance, highlighting local as well as international filmmakers in high-quality screening environments. The event is able to promote Nevada as an entertainment hub, attracting major names across the industry.

Silver State Film Festival Highlighted films:

“Freedom,” Directed By: C.G. Ryche; “La Cita (The Appointment),” Directed By: Alex Kannan; “Put Your F--king Phone Down,” Directed By: Jordan Rockwell; “Restless,” Directed By: Patrick Lazzara; “Sibling's Fate,” Directed By: Leilani Amour Arenzana; “Six Strings,” Directed By: Lori Mae Hernandez; “Minnesota: The Modern Day Selma,” Directed By: Michael Douglas Carlin; “Take The Vax,” Directed By: Edsta; “Dark Disco,” Directed By: Lauren Hardt

About The Silver State Film Festival

The Silver State Film Festival is an independent film festival inspired by the rich history of the state of Nevada. The festival aims to highlight local and international filmmakers in high-quality screening environments in Nevada, creating a platform for the independent film community and filmmakers. The Silver State Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene. Silver State Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information on the Silver State Film Festival visit SilverStateFilmFestival.com

