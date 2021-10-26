Michigan Consultancy Navigator Corporate Advisors Introduces New Cloud Based Accounting Platform

All-in-one, unique, powerful financial management solution for fast emerging and growing mid-market companies.

Bloomfield Hills, MI October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Financial and corporate strategic consultant Todd Bartlett, principal of Navigator Corporate Advisors, has launched NavigatorAIQ, a partnership with Ireland-based AccountsIQ, a leading accountancy SaaS provider.

Bartlett indicated, “AccountsIQ has become one of the fastest growing Financial Management Solutions for fast emerging and growing mid-market companies. We are excited to partner with a proven consulting firm with a powerful accounting system designed for such companies who we consult with to help them navigate and grow their own business. This is at the core of what we do.” He added, “We are thrilled to create our own brand through this partnership which will be known as NavigatorAIQ.”

Specializing in cloud accounting solutions for organizations that require a strong general ledger, multi-dimension analysis, foreign currency, consolidation, and flexible reporting, AccountsIQ is the natural next step for companies who have outgrown other starter and mid-market systems. AccountsIQ has won a Software Excellence Award for a second year running.

With this partnership, Navigator Corporate Advisors' newly formed division, NavigatorAIQ, looks to become the vendor of choice for many organizations in the mid-tier market.

“AccountsIQ is delighted to be collaborating with Navigator to provide AIQ solutions to USA based clients. Todd and his team have a track record of delivering extra value-added services and we look forward to a successful partnership.” - Mark Hollingworth, Head of Sales at AccountsIQ

Navigator Corporate Advisors specializes in corporate financial and strategic consulting to guide clients through transition. Whether it is hyper growth, start-up companies, turnaround or acquisitions and mergers Navigator Corporate Advisors has experience in various business sectors including medical/healthcare, manufacturing, tech, network security/services, distribution/logistics and automotive.

NavigatorAIQ is a robust cloud-based accounting platform to help companies navigate their business more efficiently. It provides accounting, consolidation, and business intelligence as an all-in-one solution. It also offers real-time reports and KPI’s, automated consolidation, easy integration with other systems, quick implementation and is fully scalable. Bartlett said, “This platform will rival, I will even say exceed, the features and benefits of any other accounting SaaS platform out there. It will change the way your business operates and help put it on a path toward growth.”

More about Todd Bartlett:

Todd Bartlett has more than 25 years of business experience with over 18 years as a director/officer with an outstanding record in strategic/business planning, increasing operating profits, internal controls, and SEC compliance. He has a strong background in mergers/acquisition, corporate turn-around, auditing, and fraud investigation. In addition, he has success managing in bankruptcy and leading to a successful exit from chapter 11. Mr. Bartlett received his BA in economics from the University of Michigan, his MBA in Finance from the University of Detroit and has his CPA. He has a continuous record of delivering profits to the bottom line while improving performance of the company. His method of increasing profits is by increasing performance and efficiency, not just a cost reduction campaign. As a result, his projects build sustained profits for the long term.

Mr. Bartlett started with 5 years of experience with Ford Motor Company. He was hired into the Ford College Graduate program. In this program he rotated to several positions reporting to both plant management and corporate headquarters. After his rotations were complete, he was promoted into our special studies group. The two main assignments were implementing a new production/ financial reporting system for our Maquiladora in Juarez, and the other was overseeing the financial reporting on a launch of a new plant in Queretaro, Mexico.

Mr. Bartlett gained international experience working as an internal auditor with Robert Bosch, worked closely with headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany in working to resolve audit points we discovered at the plant locations. The audit locations were at both the plant and division headquarters giving him experience from plant floor to impact to the corporation as a whole.

More About AccountsIQ:

AIQ Cloud accounting software was originally conceived in 2004 by founder Tony Conolly, a qualified Chartered Accountant and IT post-graduate. Early on Mr. Conolly saw the potential of Cloud computing and the business benefits it could deliver.

Tony originally qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG but his interest in IT drove him back to Trinity College to study Systems Analysis & design.

Having focused his career on designing and implementing finance systems for large organizations in the UK and Ireland, Tony left his comfortable position as a partner in the mid-sized accounting firm and took the plunge to set up AccountsIQ. His hybrid skillsets of accounting and IT would prove to be the ideal launchpad to set up AccountsIQ. Tony saw an opportunity to harness the power of the Internet to deliver a cloud-based FMS to manage multi-entity businesses on a single platform.

Tony Connolly's vision was to create Cloud Financial Management Software (FMS) to help company directors transform the way they run and grow their business. This pioneering move gave AccountsIQ the edge in what was soon to be a fast-changing growth market. Traditional software vendors raced to adapt their on-premise applications to accommodate their Cloud ambitions, while other new entrants scrambled to catch up.

AccountsIQ was launched in 2008.

