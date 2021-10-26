IDI Consulting Supports the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk

Local IT consulting company spreads holiday hope for blood cancer patients for sixth consecutive year.

Pittsburgh, PA October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- For the sixth consecutive year, IDI Consulting sponsored the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk, which took place in-person on October 14 and virtually on October 21. Through this sponsorship, IDI Consulting supported the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through a donation and the Garden of Hope, to uplift those battling blood cancer or affected by the loss of a loved one.

As part of the sponsorship, the Garden of Hope allowed participants of the event to purchase mums to show love for their hero and write their personal reason for attending the Light The Night Walk on paper flowers. The paper flowers were then strung across the tent to honor blood cancer patients and their families. Participants were also able to take a packet of flower seeds home and grow them as a symbol of hope.

“We continue to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk because they help fund cutting-edge research to advance cures for cancer and ensure that patients have access to quality, affordable care. Despite rapid advancements in medicine and technology, there is still no cure for cancer. That’s why our team comes together each year to raise awareness and hope for patients and their families,” said William Thomas, IDI Consulting’s Managing Partner.

To learn more about the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to make a donation, visit: LightTheNight.org.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

About Light The Night

Light The Night is a signature fundraising event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that raises funds for lifesaving research to find blood cancer cures and support individuals currently battling cancer. Nearly 1 million people participate in 140 walks across North America. Through the help of the surrounding community, the 2021 Light The Night Walk in Pittsburgh raised a total of $451,169.

