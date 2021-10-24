Coin.News Launches News Website Covering Cryptocurrencies, Like Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge Coin

Coin.News launches news portal covering a wide range of topics in the cryptocurrency space including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge Coin and emerging trends in this space. The Coin.News portal will provide news content in the form of articles, podcasts, infographics and interviews. Coin.News also provides market analysis, trending social media news and opinion articles as well.

Spokane, WA October 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Coin.News launches news portal covering the cryptocurrency space on a variety of topics including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge Coin, blockchain and market analysis. This crypto news portal provides upto date information on the latest market data, trending coins, decentralized finance, NFTs (non fungible tokens) and also opinion pieces. The news content will be provided in different forms including news articles, podcasts, infographics, interviews and video shorts.

The coin news portal attempts to solve the gap in current news publications by covering topics for traders, investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The publications are also made available in social media such as Twitter, Facebook and Telegram, so that its easy for readers to catch-up quickly on the latest trends in the crypto market.

The news publication will also feature interview with famous industry figures, hosted AMA sessions, listing of new coins in exchanges, statistics of the coin market and upcoming mainnet launches.

Advertisers will also be able to take advantage of the crypto market audience using different advertisement content including sponsored articles, banners and text ads. A different section will also enable interested parties to post crypto press releases on the portal and also get social media coverage.

The crypto news publication aims to be helpful to the industry by covering the latest technologies including new consensus models, innovations in the blockchain space, partnerships and upcoming crypto conferences.

The social media accounts are @CoinDotNews (Twitter) and t.me/CoinDotNews (Telegram).

Contact Information:

JILLJUCK, LLC

Maruthi Mohan

509-563-5240

Contact via Email

https://coin.news

