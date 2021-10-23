Bay Equity is Bay Area's 8th Fastest-Growing Private Firm

Corte Madera, CA October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bay Equity Home Loans has been named the 8th fastest-growing privately owned company in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Business Times ranking is based on revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

Commenting on the growth, Bay Equity CEO Brett McGovern said: “We start with hiring talented mortgage professionals who embrace our mission and culture; and we provide them with the technology, systems and support they need to find professional success while helping our customers achieve the American dream of homeownership.”

The earnings period measured included the challenges of managing through COVID-19.

“Our technology was in place to shift immediately to just about everyone working from home. We were able to continue to grow and handle our largest-ever loan fundings,” McGovern said. “We know we need to be flexible and nimble enough to meet industry challenges and changing financial conditions.”

About Bay Equity: Bay Equity is a family-owned, full-service retail mortgage lending institution that prioritizes personal relationships. Founded in 2007 and licensed in 42 states. For more about Bay Equity Home Loans, visit: www.bayequityhomeloans.com.

Contact Information:

Bay Equity Home Loans

Kurt Eckert

503-305-2636

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/847446

Press Release Distributed by PR.com