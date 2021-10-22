Marina del Rey Film Festival Returned to Cinemark 18 and XD HHLA and Celebrated Its 10th Year Anniversary

Marina del Rey Film Festival welcomed back independent filmmakers to the big screen, with over 250 films screening for a week.

Marina del Rey, CA October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- This past summer marked a milestone for the Marina del Rey Film Festival as it celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Cinemark 18 and XD at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center (HHLA) in Los Angeles California. The festival screened independent films beginning on Friday, July 16, and continued through Thursday, July 22. “We were very excited to have had this festival in person, and we were happy to welcome back filmmakers to the best festival experience, and screen hundreds of films from around the world,” said Festival Director, Jon Gursha.

Festival Program Director Peter Greene added, “We were excited about bringing this year’s festival back to the theater. There is nothing like the theatrical experience for films. It’s the way filmmakers imagine their film to be screened. At the same time, during the pandemic we launched ShortsDaily via Roku, a streaming element to the festival that allows us and filmmakers to reach an even wider audience as not everyone can get to see all the films in person.” The festival has grown over the years to become a “Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals” by FilmFreeway.

Additionally, streaming options will be available through the ShortsDaily channel on Roku, available worldwide. Festival organizers are still accepting submissions for films and screenplays. To learn more or submit a film or screenplay for consideration, visit FilmFreeway for submissions https://filmfreeway.com/MarinadelReyFilmFestival.

Highlighted films from the festival:

“Alaska Long Haulers,” Directed By: Mark Rose; “America: Socially Speaking,” Directed By: Dan Parks; “Another Life,” Directed By: Victor Warren; “Bearry,” Directed By: Alex T. Hwang; “Behind The Mask,” Directed By: Cathie Boruch; “Canaan-Land,” Directed By: Richard Rossi; “CO-VID Roulette,” Directed By: Pat Ceasar; “Corona Virus Ad-Stay Home,” Directed By: I-Jien Jane Kou; “Courage,” Directed By: Nourah Al Hasawi; “From Russia With Motive-S1 EP1,” Directed By: Colin Francis Costello; “Gam Cam Grrl,” Directed By: Michael Paul Girard; “Gramps' Moving On,” Directed By: Tanya Huston; “How I Lost My Virginity,” Directed By: Claire Chubbuck; "Jackson Just Not A Name," Directed By: Harold Welton; “Kings & Queens,” Directed By: Elmer J. Howard; “Lifesaver-Vaccine,” Directed By: Pat Ceasar; “Ludi Tunes,” Directed By: Ludmilla Muse; “New To The City,” Directed By: Lulu Lopez; “Pendulum,” Directed By: Ken Alan Gregg; “The Message,” Directed By: Catherine Phillips; “The Office Job,” Directed By: Ben Kearns, Martin Lewis; “The Saints Of The Rue Scribe,” Directed By: Angel Katherine Taormina; “The World's Best Film,” Directed By: Joshua Belifante; “The World's Gone Nutz,” Directed By: Daniel Robert Cohn; “The Wrong Guy,” Directed By: Martin Sofiedal; “Velvet Crush,” Directed By: Michael Boston; “Watch Your Six,” Directed By: Bryan Bostic; “We're Not Dead Yet-S1 EP 1-4,” Directed By: Tim Clifton; “What If,” Directed By: Tammy Klembith.

About the Marina del Rey Film Festival

The idea for the Marina del Rey Film Festival was conceived of by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene on a flight back from Europe after exploring the continent's film markets and festivals. With both co-founders working in international markets for independent films, they decided to bring a world-class independent film festival for independent filmmakers to Marina del Rey a year later, in 2012, the first Marina del Rey Film Festival was held in Los Angeles, celebrating the artistry and spirit of the independent film industry. The Marina del Rey Film Festival is a platform for independent filmmakers showcasing hundreds of films annually. To learn more, visit marinadelreyfilmfestival.com

