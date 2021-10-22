Houston Waste Services Hosts Their Annual Employee Appreciation Picnic

Houston, TX October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Houston Waste Services is proud to announce its upcoming October Fest Employee Appreciation Picnic.

On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, the outing will be held at the Lazy Acres Ranch in Magnolia, Texas.

Houston Waste Services will be hosting this special event for all employees and their families, who are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The October Fest Picnic will be quite the event, offering employees the opportunity to kick back and have a great time with their co-workers and family members.

All who attend will be welcome to enjoy: Texas BBQ, Activities, Drinks and a DJ performance.

The event’s activities will include:

An exciting raffle of 3 TVs, offering all employees a chance to win. A cupcake decorating station, a fun-filled hayride where children will get the chance to explore a pumpkin patch and choose their favorite to take home, catch and release fishing, a farm-animal viewing zoo experience, mini-golf, a giant slide and moonwalk, volleyball/basketball courts and a softball/kickball field, a fierce tug-o-war competition between all employees split between an orange team and a black team and an egg toss competition.

In addition to great food, good music, and festive activities, all employees will receive thank you gifts to show appreciation for their hard work and dedication displayed year after year.

Houston Waste Services, known for its superior dumpster rental and waste management services, is incredibly proud and grateful for its hard working team of professionals and looks forward to sharing these exciting activities with them on Saturday.

To learn more about what Houston Waste Services has to offer, visit their website at https://houstonwasteservices.com/.

Contact Information:

Houston Waste Services

Sunny Haines

281-817-1106

Contact via Email

houstonwasteservices.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/847354

Press Release Distributed by PR.com