Delta Offshore Energy Finishes Successful Model Testing for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project

Houston, TX October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to Stena Power & LNG Solutions, a member of Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”)’s world-class consortium partners, model testing of the LNG receiving terminal technology for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) in Vietnam has been successfully tested.

cale model testing of the Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT), the Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP), the Floating Storage Unit (FSU), and an LNG Carrier for the Project was completed at the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) to verify and calibrate Stena’s computer simulations and research, ahead of construction and deployment of the assets to waters off Bac Lieu Province in Vietnam. Large-scale models (up to 10m in length) were created on a scale of 1:30 to obtain test results with the highest possible accuracy.

A number of various tests were performed by engineers from both Stena and MARIN to simulate critical wave, wind, and current conditions specific to local conditions in Vietnam, including 100-year cyclonic and monsoon events.

“The oil and gas industry, particularly offshore, developed and evolved through innovation and change. This new configuration for LNG regasification and storage builds on the FSRU technology, which in 2007 everyone thought was crazy. Today we have a more modular system that can easily be scaled up without having to go to drydock or shipyards. If you are not innovating in this industry, you are falling behind,” said Bobby Quintos, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Delta Offshore Energy.

Bureau Veritas (BV) has recently also issued an Approval In Principle (AIP) for the complete LNG receiving facilities engineered by Stena for DOE’s project. A similar AIP has been issued by DNV for the Jettyless Floating Terminal.

“We are delighted to have successfully verified the performance of our JFT, SRP, and FSU through an extensive model test programme with the support of the highly reputable and experienced engineers at MARIN. The model testing was carried out over 6 weeks to assist us to finalise the design, better understand performance limits in a variety of localized wave conditions, and ultimately ensure safe and effective operations. This is another important step forward in the hugely exciting Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project for our innovative client Delta Offshore Energy,” said Göran Hermansson, Chairman, Stena Power & LNG Solutions.

“We are ecstatic to bring the latest generation technology to Vietnam’s first floating LNG terminal as committed to the Government since we first introduced the project. Innovation in technology, along with policy and finance are key pillars to our success. Our Project provides Vietnam competitive access to global LNG sources, which brings about affordable, reliable, and clean power and gas to support the economy in its industry 4.0 ambitions,” Ian Nguyen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Delta Offshore Energy added.

Notes to Editor:

Jettyless Floating Terminal

The Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT) meets the industry’s demand for lower cost and more flexible LNG import and export transfer solutions. The JFT unit contains all the required equipment, systems, and safety features normally installed on a jetty. It can be adapted for all LNG carriers from small distribution/bunker vessels to the largest existing LNG carriers. Designed to cope with wave conditions, the semi-submersible unit ensures high operational regularity and requires low operational expenditure as no propulsion, additional large machinery, or manpower between loading operations is required.

Self-installing Regas Platform

The Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP) offers a cost-effective, flexible, and robust LNG regasification solution, capable of meeting the increasing demand for small, mid, and conventional size LNG receiving terminals. The SRP solution utilizes robust jack-up platform technology combined with an industry-proven and trusted LNG regasification system. With the legs rooted to the seabed and the platform situated well above the sea surface, the SRP is thus not exposed to wave loads and motions as is common with traditional LNG regasification barges and FSRU’s. This ensures optimum regasification and gas delivery regularity.

About Delta Offshore Energy

Delta Offshore Energy PTE (“DOE”) is a company focused on project origination and development in clean energy. DOE is the owner of the 3,200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power project (“the Project”) which was approved by the Prime Minister for inclusion into Vietnam’s National Power Development Plan 7 revised (“PDP7R”). DOE received the Investment Registration Certificate in Vietnam in January 2020. The Project is the first domestic LNG-to-Power project that is 100% private-funded under the IPP regime.

For more information, please visit: deltaoffshoreenergy.com

About Stena

Stena is one of the largest family-owned business groups in Sweden and operates worldwide within different businesses such as Ferry Operations, Offshore Drilling, Shipping, Property, Finance, New Businesses, and Recycling. The Head office is in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information, please visit: www.stena.com

About Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS

Stena Power & LNG Solutions AS is a Stena subsidiary located within Stena’s Ship Management and Marine Services entity: Northern Marine Group. Stena Power & LNG Solutions is the owner of innovative Jettyless LNG to power solutions including the Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT), the Self-installing Regas Platform (SRP), and the Self-installing Power Platform (SPP). The solutions are particularly suited for the emerging LNG to power market where there may be limited or no existing infrastructure in place. The Jettyless technology is enabling the possibility to import LNG and provide power to new markets without the need for any fixed infrastructure (no jetty – no breakwater). The floating solutions are ideal for flexible financing and lease offerings. The entire facilities may also be relocated if the demand or other local conditions should change over time. The Jettyless technology is covered under a US Patent granted by the United States Patent Authorities in 2018. For more information, please visit: https://StenaPowerLNG.com or https://nmg-stena.com

Media contact:

Ms. Miriam Quintos

Head of Communications and US Government Advocacy

Miriam.m@deltaoe.com

+1-956-330-0038

https://deltaoffshoreenergy.com/2021/10/20/successful-model-testing-3200-mw-bac-lieu-lng-to-power/

Contact Information:

Delta Offshore Energy

Miriam Martinez

956-451-5046

Contact via Email

deltaoffshoreenergy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/847276

Press Release Distributed by PR.com