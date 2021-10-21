Southwest Tennessee Community College Receives Nearly $4 Million in U.S. Department of Education grants

Memphis, TN October 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Southwest Tennessee Community College was awarded nearly $4 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to support services aligned with helping students attain their college credentials.

Project M.O.S.T. received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Predominantly Black Institutions (PBI) Program to improve educational outcomes for African American male students, with preference to first-generation students. The grant covers a five-year period, $600,000 per year. Since its inception in 2012, M.O.S.T. has increased rates of retention and completion for its members through mentoring, leadership training, case management and scholarships.

“The U.S. Department’s renewed funding for our program is a testament to the successful impact we have on our member-students,” said Kariem-Abdul Salaam, director of Project M.O.S.T. “I am grateful and excited that we can continue to provide the compassion, care and student supports they need to achieve their full potential academically and professionally.”

The College also received $902,068 from the Department of Education for continuation of Southwest’s CCAMPIS Child Care Access Means Parents in School Grant aimed at retaining students with children. The funding covers a period of four years, $225,517 per year, and supports campus-based childcare services for low-income parents in post-secondary education.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding which fulfills a critical need for our students who need child care assistance to be able to attend classes and pursue their associate degrees,” said Dr. Mary Palmer, director of Campus Child Care Programs. “Removing this barrier helps our students persist in finishing college while providing a quality education for their children. It’s an investment in both the future success of our students and their children.”

Funding for both grants begins in October 2021.

