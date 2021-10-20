Clicks and Bricks Announces Interview with Melissa Rose from Brick & Mortar Visibility

In this episode, Melissa talks about the tremendous amount of adversity she has had in her past and how she got through it to be able to open up two successful businesses.

Melissa spent her childhood on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, which she credits for giving her great work ethic and resiliency. She discusses her early morning routine and four mile run that she does every morning for keeping her drive intact. Her other rule of thumb is to be super intentional about who you allow into your inner circle. Select individuals that can relate well to your lifestyle.

About Clicks and Bricks:

Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis-based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.

About Melissa Rose:

Melissa started her dance studio in her basement three weeks after her third child was born. She went on to have 2 more children and was confronted by her husband, who was asking for a divorce. She realized that this was her time to take flight in life and created an on-line dance studio, which became quite popular. She later decided to help other brick and mortar businesses bring in online marketing strategies to help their businesses grow, as well.

