AAC Utility Partners Congratulates TriSummit Utilities on Achieving a Major Digital Transformation

Columbia, SC October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AAC Utility Partners is pleased to announce TriSummit Utilities’ successful deployment to a new customer information system, including Apex Utilities, Heritage Gas, and Pacific Northern Gas.

TriSummit Utilities Inc. operates as an integrated utility company based in Calgary, Alberta, and serves just over 130,000 customers in Alberta, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia. The Company comprises a unique diversified portfolio of high quality, strategically located Canadian utility and renewable power assets.

AAC Utility Partners led TriSummit Utilities through an assessment and selection process for a new customer information system. TriSummit selected VertexOne as its vendor of choice, and AAC worked with all parties to develop and negotiate the NavigateOne™ Statement of Work. The NavigateOne™ Statement of Work served as the foundation for the implementation, defining responsibility and accountability to ensure a unified collaborative effort to meet TriSummit’s requirements and business objectives. The project team was challenged to bring three separate utilities, on two disparate legacy CIS systems, together under a common solution. AAC provided project implementation leadership services for the TriSummit transformation project, guided by AAC’s NavigateOne™ methodology. The implementation was completed entirely remotely during the pandemic, and go-live was successfully achieved on August 3rd.

TriSummit’s Project Sponsor, Mike Stock, commented, “This was a major transformation for our Company, and we are very proud of our team’s accomplishment in this unusual and necessarily remote working climate. We applaud the direction provided through AAC Utility Partners and VertexOne’s flexibility and commitment. The project was truly a team effort, working together to maintain a smooth process in completing this complex undertaking. We look forward to the benefits the new CIS will allow us to deliver to our customers and internal operations.”

Edwin Crow, AAC Managing Partner, expressed, “We gratefully acknowledge TriSummit’s commitment to the success of this project. It takes a collaborative effort by all parties to successfully undertake a major digital transformation. Congratulations to TriSummit and the entire project team, of which we are proud to be a part, for a quality and successful deployment.”

AAC Utility Partners, LLC provides consulting services exclusively to utilities for the transformation of mission critical systems. AAC is a vendor-independent consulting firm providing services for utilities mission critical systems. AAC assists clients in the areas of Strategy, Selection, Cloud Adoption, and Project Implementation Leadership Services (utility-side only). AAC is the leading independent Cloud consulting firm focused on utility industry specific applications and business process services.

TriSummit Utilities, Inc. is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. TSU serves approximately 132,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably.

Apex Utilities Inc. (AUI) commenced operations as an Alberta, provincially regulated, natural gas distribution utility in 1954. Its head office is located in Leduc, Alberta. AUI delivers natural gas to approximately 81,500 residential, farm and C&I customers in more than 90 communities throughout Alberta. AUI also owns transmission facilities, including, without limitation, high-pressure pipelines that deliver natural gas from gas sources to the distribution systems.

Heritage Gas Limited (HGL) operates a full regulation class natural gas distribution business in Nova Scotia. HGL serves several communities across the province from the corporate head office is in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and operation centers in Dartmouth, Amherst and Pictou County. Heritage Gas brings affordable energy solutions to local industries, businesses and homeowners.

Pacific Northern Gas Ltd. (PNG) owns and operates a natural gas transmission and distribution system in west-central British Columbia, and through its subsidiary Pacific Northern Gas (N.E.) Ltd. (PNG(NE)), owns and operates natural gas distribution systems and a gas processing plant in the province’s northeast serving over 41,000 customers across 16 communities.

