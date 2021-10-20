Venly Launches the Polygon NFT App on Shopify

Merchants can offer digital assets in the form of NFTs on Shopify with little change to their current storefronts.

Antwerp, Belgium October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Venly, a blockchain technology provider, announces its integration on Shopify allowing Shopify Plus merchants to create digital assets in the form non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and list them for sale. The co-developed app will leverage Polygon POS technology to reduce friction from lofty NFT minting and transaction fees.

The app is currently open to Shopify Plus businesses who can apply to become a part of Shopify’s NFT beta program and begin adding NFT products to their online storefronts and provide a check-out flow through Shopify Payments.

Tim Dierckxsens, CEO and Co-founder of Venly, said: “We’re very proud to integrate our platform with Shopify and receive merchants' feedback after an extensive development process. We’re honored to share the same vision with Shopify to make digital assets more mainstream and to be chosen to co-develop this app. By equipping one of the biggest web2 platforms with web3 technology, we’re taking a big step in innovating the e-commerce industry and making it future-generation proof.”

The NFT app pushes the technology boundaries and is making the blockchain based asset more accessible towards both merchants and consumers.

Unique merchants such as Miss J Alexander Crypto Couture, Avata, JG Contemporary, Creative Debuts and artists such as INSA, 2ALAS are currently utilising Venly’s new NFT app to launch their custom branded NFT stores on Shopify.

Launch dates for each merchant store will be confirmed soon.

About Venly

Venly is a blockchain technology provider. It offers users of blockchain projects digital wallets to store assets with a native solution that also works on mobile devices. Venly also recently launched the Venly Market as the first-ever peer-to-peer and blockchain agnostic NFT marketplace. And with Venly’s NFT-tools, blockchain games, projects, and decentralized applications can tap into an entirely new revenue stream without having experience in blockchain engineering or a complex regulatory framework.

For more information please visit: https://www.venly.io/

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and blockchain infrastructure development with 1000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

