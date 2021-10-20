Beyond Spots & Dots Receives Award for Best Advertising & Marketing Agency in Columbus, OH

Agency accepts top recognition from Digital.com for marketing and advertising services.

Columbus, OH October 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots announced today that Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small businesses, has selected the firm as one of the best marketing and advertising agencies in Columbus, OH. This achievement fuels the agency’s continued efforts in providing clients with creative solutions that deliver measurable results. Digital.com’s “Best Marketing and Advertising Agencies in Columbus 2021” list recognizes firms that demonstrate excellence in reputation, capabilities, experience and professionalism.

“We are honored to be chosen for this award, as this recognition emphasizes our agency’s commitment to creating best-in-class marketing and advertising experiences for our clients,” said Melanie Querry, President and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots. “We have an incredible, passionate team dedicated to providing our clients with only the best work and I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts in making Beyond Spots & Dots a top marketing and advertising agency in Columbus.”

Each year, Digital.com conducts proprietary research and follows a rigorous selection process that identifies the top marketing and advertising agencies in the area. Beyond Spots & Dots was chosen because the agency provides exceptional media consulting, market research and digital and traditional advertising solutions for its clients. Furthermore, Beyond Spots & Dots maintains an industry focus and size that allows the agency to excel.

To learn more about Beyond Spots & Dots’ proven advertising and marketing strategies, view the “Beyond the Scenes” video series.

Website: https://www.beyondspotsanddots.com/beyondthescenes

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

