The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council today announced Minted Space as a winner of The Top Scorer Award for the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard. The award recognizes leading retailers of wood furniture in North America for their sustainable wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard's objectives are to build awareness of best practices, to support progress and to recognize leadership in responsible wood sourcing.

High Point, NC October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The National Wildlife Federation and Sustainable Furnishings Council today announced Minted Space as a winner of The Top Scorer Award for the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard. The award recognizes leading retailers of wood furniture in North America for their sustainable wood sourcing policies and practices. The Scorecard’s objectives are to build awareness of best practices, to support progress and to recognize leadership in responsible wood sourcing.

“It was evident that a gap existed in the furniture market for ethical consumers who seek transparency in eco-friendly products. Our Eco Guide allows consumers to easily identify the sustainability level and source for each product,” said Sarit Marcus, Founder and President at Minted Space. “I believe that chic, affordable, eco-friendly home furnishings should be easily accessible. The Eco Guide provides an extra level of trust and information to eco-conscious customers purchasing furniture at our online marketplace.”

“Minted Space is a remarkable company. Their commitment to best practice for sustainability, evidenced not only in their robust and well-implemented wood furniture sourcing policy, but also in their very good online Eco-Guide easily earned the company a Top Score on the 2021 Wood Furniture Scorecard,” said Susan Inglis, Executive Director at Sustainable Furnishings Council. “Doing business this way gives me hope for the future.”

The Wood Furniture Scorecard is an initiative of the National Wildlife Federation (NFW) and Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC). Its goal is to encourage furniture retailers, big or small, to implement robust policies that drive responsible wood sourcing practices through their complex supply chains.

About Minted Space: Minted Space is a unique, online eco home furniture and décor store offering curated collections from an array of brands. Minted Space donates 1% of all sales to charity and offers carbon offset shipping for every purchase. As a woman-owned company, Minted Space encourages domestic and international fair-trade practices and wages.

To learn more about Minted Space, visit: www.mintedspace.com

For more information on the Wood Furniture Scorecard, visit https://sustainablefurnishings.org/

Contact Information:

Minted Space LLC

Sarit Marcus

323-823-0590

Contact via Email

mintedspace.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/847035

Press Release Distributed by PR.com