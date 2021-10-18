Stephanie Rajzbaum Joins Durante Rentals as VP of Operations

New Rochelle, NY October 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, is pleased to announce that Stephanie Rajzbaum has joined the management team as Vice President of Operations. Stephanie brings over a decade of operational expertise in the equipment rental industry from one of the leading equipment rental suppliers in North America. She holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, a Bachelor’s degree from Universite Paris Dauphine and is also certified as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

Anthony Durante, CEO said, “Stephanie’s onboarding is well received by the team as she possesses great skills to enhance our current initiative of creating operational efficiencies through process improvement.” Stephanie adds, “I’m very excited to join the Durante Rentals team and bring my experience to help scale the business for rapid growth.”

About Durante Rentals

Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the New York tri-state area. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #81 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE (800-387-2683).

