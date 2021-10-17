TimeLinx Joins 90 Minds Consulting Group, the Premier Collaboration Organization for Sage Partners

North Andover, MA October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx Software, Inc., a leading provider of Project and Service management solutions for the mid-market, has been accepted as an Affiliate Member of the 90 Minds Consulting Group. This follows the recent announcement that TimeLinx solutions have also been recognized as a Sage Global Marketplace Solution for North America, the UK, Ireland, Africa, and the Middle East.

90 Minds is a consortium of more than 200 independent Sage and Acumatica business partners throughout North America. Its members collaborate for mutual benefit, creating best practices and sharing their experiences and knowledge.

"A significant percentage of Sage partners have clients in project and service industries leveraging on-premise technology – but need to provide automated business tools out to their mobile workforces," said Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President and General Manager of TimeLinx. "TimeLinx can provide Sage customers with 'cloud-to-ground' and 'cloud to cloud' integration that extends the capabilities of the Sage CRM, 100, 300, and X3 platforms with full-featured mobile and web project and service management tools."

"90 Minds is the gold standard in recognition of a company's technology and a commitment to Sage partners and their customers," said Mark Engelberg, TimeLinx Founder and CEO. "We look forward to bringing our program to 90 Minds partners and are excited by the opportunity to make new friends and fill an important need in the Sage community."

According to Gregorec, the TimeLinx Partner Program was developed with mid-market ERP and CRM Business Partners in mind. "We offer an extensive list of benefits including low barriers to entry, high margins on licenses and renewals, as well as training and sales support materials."

"TimeLinx brings a much-needed project and field service solution to our mix of Affiliate members in 90 Minds. We look forward to the collaboration and expansion of services they can provide to our partners and their customers," said Anne Sawyer, Executive Director, 90 Minds.

TimeLinx is specifically designed for the needs of project and service-based companies. It extends a CRM or ERP platform's capabilities to provide companies with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead generation to contract, from contract to project management, and on through to service delivery, financial analysis, and invoicing. Infor also recognizes TimeLinx solutions in their Micro-Vertical program for Project and Service Management.

Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Scottsdale, Chicago, Dubai and Mumbai.

