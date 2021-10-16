Donna Roberts and Christine Paul Open Your Real Estate Co.

Christine Karales Paul of Saco and Donna Roberts of Biddeford Maine are proud to announce the opening Your Real Estate Co. They are approaching their 11th year of business together. Donna Roberts has been in the Real Estate industry for 35 years. Christine started in mortgages in 2004, license in real estate in 2010.

They are approaching their 11th year of business together.

Donna Roberts has been in the Real Estate industry for 35 years, originally licensed in 1987 earning several designations along the way. She is a residential real estate specialist, commercial real estate, short sale and foreclosure specialist. She lives in Biddeford with her husband Bill and son, Nathan. She has 3 other children, Isaiah Beth and William.

Christine Karales Paul started in the mortgage industry in 2004 and became a licensed sales agent in 2010. She is currently working on her Broker license. She has one son, Madix, and two bonus girls she helped raise, Makaila and Mya all of Saco.

Christine joined Donna in 2010 in her own company and together they joined forces spending 6 years with Keller Williams Realty then 1.5 years with EXP realty. Together they received many awards for production and annually meeting above company cap in record times. They have hundreds of transactions together.

They have been active with the local Chamber of Commerce, Saco River Valley Kiwanis, Donna taking a leadership role spending several years as lieutenant governor.

Donna enjoys gardening and her grand children in her free time. Christine enjoys working out, taking home several trophies in local muscle and fitness competitions since 2017.

