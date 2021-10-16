OmeCare and Hillsborough City School District Renew Partnership for Student and Faculty COVID-19 PCR Testing

Partnership helps district ensure safety standards and meet COVID-19 testing protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.

San Diego, CA October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading molecular testing lab, OmeCare recently announced a renewed partnership with Hillsborough City School District for full-service student and faculty PCR testing solutions as part of its overall COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-2022 school year. The Hillsborough City School District is a public school district in Hillsborough, California. Currently, the district serves close to 1300 students.

“Hillsborough City School District has been a model for compliance and safety measures in keeping its students, faculty and volunteers safe. As efforts continue to fight the COVID-19 variants and keep our learning institutions open, it’s inspiring to see the dedication of Hillsborough’s administration and parent volunteers to ensuring that a variety of best practice safety measures are in place, including PCR testing,” said Hartley Miller, Chief Revenue Officer for OmeCare.

"We started our relationship with OmeCare as our PCR testing solutions partner last year and could not be more pleased to continue this very important testing option to our students. The simplicity of OmeCare’s collection methods, private and secure portal registration, activation and dissemination of results from their CLIA/CAP accredited lab has been extremely important in keeping our schools open," added Dr. Louann Carlomagno, Superintendent of Hillsborough City School District.

OmeCare is a trusted provider of DNA testing and reporting for both clinicians and consumers, employing a renowned team of leading bioinformatics, genetic and molecular biologists, nutritionists, physicians, Al scientists, and technicians who operate in a clinical-grade, high-complexity, College of Pathologists (CAP) and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendment (CUA) accredited laboratory. This state-of-the-art facility has the capability of performing any type of molecular testing including next-generation sequencing (NGS), genotyping, epigenetic­ methylation, and RT-PCR/dPCR for viral identification. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, OmeCare has processed tens of thousands RT-PCR tests. Visit https://omecare.com/my-health/covid-19/ for more information.

