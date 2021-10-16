Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities

The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands.

Fostoria, OH October 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Roppe Holding Company, a leading American manufacturer in providing healthier commercial flooring solutions, today announced it has received an Environmentally Preferred Sourcing designation for its Roppe and FLEXCO flooring products from Vizient, Inc.®, the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. In March, the company received a contract from Vizient for both Roppe® and FLEXCO® branded flooring products, which enables Vizient members to purchase their products at contracted pricing.

Roppe Holding Company products meet high environmental standards and are certified by SCS Global Systems and ecoScorecard(sm) required by today's healthcare design community. Roppe Holding Company, branded products meet high environmental standards without compromising color selection, performance, durability or style, from tiles and treads to wall base and adhesives. All Roppe Holding Company, rubber products are free from harmful chemicals identified on the International Living Future Institute red list.

Vizient works with its supplier and hospital members to reduce harmful human and environmental health while maintaining quality and affordability. As part of the Vizient Environmentally Preferred Sourcing designation program, participating suppliers must provide a list of products that meet pre-defined environmentally preferred standards and specific third-party certifications to indicate independent auditing of environmental standards.

The designation will improve Roppe Holding Company's visibility within its contact portfolio, which is used by Vizient's broad network of member healthcare organizations across the country – from large integrated delivery networks and academic medical centers to community hospitals, children's hospitals and non-acute care providers. "We are proud to be part of the wall base and flooring solution for the patients, staff and visitors of Vizient member facilities. Our offerings are used in healthcare, education and commercial settings," said Jeff Trattner, Vice President, Marketing, Roppe Holding Company. "We are grateful for recognition as an Environmentally Preferred Sourcing designated supplier for flooring products for Vizient members."

About Roppe Holding Company

With headquarters in Fostoria, Ohio, the Roppe Holding Company is committed to excellence, growth and value-added synergies through the combined strengths of our subsidiaries. We are proud of the companies within our organization, and their names are widely recognized for quality and leadership in the markets they serve. With offices and manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Alabama, Florida, and over 750 employees nationwide, our companies have solid ties to the local communities in which we work and live. Our goal is to utilize the Roppe Holding Company’s unified brands for the benefit of our companies, our employees and our customers.

