Southwest Tennessee Community College's Public Safety and Police Services Receives TLEA Accreditation

Memphis, TN October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) Program is pleased to announce that it has granted the award of initial accreditation to the Southwest Tennessee Community College Police Department. TLEA announced this first accreditation award for the department during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) meeting in Franklin, TN, Sept. 29, 2021.

TLEA accreditation is awarded to agencies that voluntarily submit to a four-year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness according to 164 law enforcement standards and participate in a thorough on-site assessment. Agency polices are assessed according to the standards that address a variety of areas, including organizational, operational and budget management practices. The TLEA program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout the State of Tennessee. It is a valuable and cost-effective way to enhance overall agency effectiveness and professionalism.

The Southwest Tennessee Community College Police Department successfully accomplished TLEA accreditation by meeting criteria that measured the professionalism, organizational, and overall readiness in law enforcement policy and procedures. “The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired. We are proud to recognize the hard work of the Southwest Tennessee Community College Police Department, its staff and community leaders,” stated TACP President Mark Yother.

“We strive to provide the highest level of services to our campus community,” Southwest Tennessee Community College Director of Public Safety and Police Services L. Angela Webb said. “Receiving this award validates our commitment to safety, security, and to serving and protecting students, employees and our institution,” Webb added. “I am extremely proud of the hard work our accreditation team put into making this dream a reality.”

The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communications operations. This program provides a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to effective and comprehensive polices that enhance the professionalism of law enforcement and the safety of our communities.

The TLEA Accreditation status represents a significant professional achievement and acknowledges the successful implementation of written directives, policies, and procedures that conceptually sound and operationally effective. It takes commitment, dedication, and hard work from the agency head, agency personnel and community leaders to meet the standards prescribed by the program.

Photo: Southwest’s Public Safety and Police Services Director L. Angela Webb receives the department’s accreditation certificate from TACP President Mark Yother. Surrounding them are Southwest Officer Nigel Payne, Assistant Director Ernest Greenleaf and Officers Jon Burleson and Don Drewry.

Contact Information:

Southwest Tennessee Community College

Diana Fedinec

901-333-4247

Contact via Email

www.southwest.tn.edu

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846927

Press Release Distributed by PR.com