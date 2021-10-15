AAHD Calls on Women with Disabilities to Schedule Their Clinical Breast Exams and Mammograms During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Rockville, MD October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) in Rockville, MD is urging women with disabilities to ask themselves when is the last time they were screened for breast cancer. Breast cancer is a major public health concern for all women, and women with disabilities often face accessibility challenges related to physical, cultural and attitudinal barriers when seeking breast health care.

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AAHD encourages women with disabilities to ask themselves one question: When did I have my last clinical breast exam and mammogram performed by a healthcare provider? Roberta Carlin, AAHD Executive Director states, “If the answer is ‘I do not remember,’ it was probably too long ago and you are likely overdue for screening. There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, so it is important for women with disabilities to be their own advocate and be an active participant in their healthcare and get regular screenings.” Early detection saves lives and will work towards reducing health disparities between women with disabilities and the general population when it comes to breast cancer.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AAHD is releasing two issue briefs focusing on women’s health, including “Mammogram Recommendations for Older Women” and “Inconsistencies in Mammogram Recommendations by Health Organizations.” See these briefs here: https://aahd.us/initiatives/susan-g-komen-grants/

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) is a national 501(c)3 located in Rockville, MD. AAHD is dedicated to ensuring health equity, inclusion and accessibility for persons with disabilities through policy, research, education and dissemination.

