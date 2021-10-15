Commercial Real Estate Financing Advisor, The BSC Group, Welcomes Senior Vice President Drew Sikula

The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has hired Drew Sikula as a senior vice president to join the company's Chicago headquarters.

Chicago, IL October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has hired Drew Sikula as a senior vice president to join the company’s Chicago headquarters.

Drew will be responsible for managing operations, building scalable infrastructure, and driving profitable growth. Drew’s background in corporate finance and public accounting provide a strong foundation on which to help The BSC Group with their growth agenda.

Previously, Drew created and led Negotiation Matters Inc., an expense reduction consulting firm. This followed a decade in corporate finance and operations leadership positions, including having served in CFO, VP, GM, Director, and Controller roles for private and public corporations. Drew started his career at Ernst & Young where he served clients for twelve years and co-founded EY’s Contract Risk Services practice, working with companies across the size spectrum including Fortune 50s through start-ups.

“Drew knows how to provide world-class customer service to clients, which aligns well with The BSC Group’s business philosophy,” remarked BSC Group principal and founding member Shawn Hill. “We are excited to have him on board as part of the leadership team to help manage our continued growth.”

Born and raised in Chicagoland, Drew graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and is a Certified Public Accountant.

